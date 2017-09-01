 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Shirt Isn't the Only Thing That's Ripped in These Photos
Bette Midler
Relive the Moment Bette Midler Dusted Off Her Winifred Sanderson Costume From Hocus Pocus

Robert Pattinson and Dustin Diamond Were Roommates

You'll Scratch Your Head Just Like Rob When You Find Out Who He Used to Live With

Image Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams

In today's "what the hell" news, Robert Pattinson decided to randomly reveal an amazing, confusing, and odd fact about himself that has us scratching our heads. While calling into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, the Good Time actor told the host that his first roommate in Hollywood was none other than Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond. The two lived in LA's Oakwood apartment complex, which Ryan explained is known for housing up-and-coming actors. While it seems normal for Rob to be in those apartments back before his Twilight success, it is a bit strange that Dustin, or "Screech," was living there.

Not only are we scratching our heads at the thought of Rob and Screech living together, but the star also revealed that Dustin introduced him to a classic American dish: Hot Pockets! "I was with Screech, Dustin Diamond. I loved it. I really miss it," Rob said. "Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!" What a strange day, guys.

Image Source: NBC

Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsRobert Pattinson
Join The Conversation
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Might Not Be a Vampire Anymore, but We're Still Thirsty For Him
by Kelsie Gibson
Actors Who Were Almost Cast in Fifty Shades of Grey
Fifty Shades of Grey
12 Actors Who Were Almost Cast in Fifty Shades of Grey
by Maggie Pehanick
FKA Twigs With Male Model in Ibiza Pictures August 2017
Fka Twigs
In "This Doesn't Look Good" News, FKA Twigs Appears to Be Getting Cozy With a Male Model
by Brittney Stephens
Hunter McGrady Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Interview
Beauty Video
As Sports Illustrated's Curviest Model, Hunter McGrady Knows Sexy Suits All Sizes
by Kirbie Johnson
Robert Pattinson Finally Responds to Those Trump Tweets From 2012
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson Finally Responds to Those Trump Tweets From 2012
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds