Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Drink Their Way Through This Off-the-Rails Interview

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling should have known they were in for a hilarious interview right off the bat when they sat down with This Morning's Alison Hammond in London this week while promoting their new film, Blade Runner 2049. After she admitted to never having seen the original movie, Ryan said, "I appreciate your candor," before laughing and opening up a miniature bottle of alcohol. Between Harrison's dry sense of humor and Alison's over-the-top laughter, the interview left everyone passing around whiskey by the end. The video has since gone viral and it's easy to understand why. Watch it in its entirety above. We guarantee it'll make your day.