Ryan Lochte Shares the First Photos of His Newborn Son

Ryan Lochte Family Pictures

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Ryan Lochte is officially on dad duty. On Wednesday, the Olympic medalist and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, gave us a sweet glimpse of their newborn son, Caiden, who was born on June 8. "Now this is what it's all about..... family!!!!!!!" he captioned a black-and-white shot of the trio. Kayla also shared a snap of their little guy, detailing the many emotions she felt after giving birth. "That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love," she wrote. He is amazing in every single way and I'm so lucky to be his mommy. Ryan stayed by [my] side the entire and encouraged me along the way 🙏🏼 To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I'm in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart. ❤️ #love #family #CaidenZaneLochte"

A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on

