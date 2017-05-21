 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Sam Hunt Gushes Over His Gorgeous New Wife During Their Red Carpet Debut
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Sam Hunt Gushes Over His Gorgeous New Wife During Their Red Carpet Debut

Sam Hunt had his wife by his side at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. The country singer recently tied the knot with Hannah Lee Fowler, and he gushed about being a married man when he chatted with E! on the red carpet. "She's beautiful, isn't she?" he said. With a nod to his wedding band, he added, "There's a spiritual strength to it, and I feel a little bit taller now that I'm wearing it."

The couple's first red carpet appearance at the Billboard Music Awards came just weeks after he serenaded his other half at the ACM Awards. She blushed as he performed "Body Like a Back Road" with his arm around her, prompting fans everywhere to swoon. File under: yet another reason to love him.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Hannah Lee FowlerSam HuntAward SeasonCelebrity CouplesRed CarpetBillboard Music Awards
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
High Ponytails Ideas From Celebrities
Long Hairstyles
by Lauren Levinson
Sam Hunt at the CMT Music Awards 2016 | Pictures
Sam Hunt
Your Life Can Finally Begin, Because Sam Hunt No Longer Wants to Be Single
by Monica Sisavat
Sam Hunt
It's Almost as If Sam Hunt Gets Hotter by the Day
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Earrings
Pippa Middleton
by Marina Liao
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
What Do Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Have in Common?
Jensen Ackles
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Best Billboard Music Awards Pictures 2016
Award Season
23 of the Cutest Billboard Music Awards Pictures
by Brittney Stephens
Where Are The Bachelor Couples Now?
ben higgins
The Bachelor Couples: Where Are They Now?
by Tara Block
Celine Dion Talks About Husband Billboard Music Awards 2016
Celine Dion
Celine Dion on Her Emotional Billboard Music Awards Performance: "I Wanted to Be Strong"
by Caitlin Hacker
Emily Ratajkowski at the Cannes Film Festival 2017
Emily Ratajkowski
by Brittney Stephens
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds