Ellen DeGeneres Uses a Clown to Scare the Sh*t Out of Sarah Paulson

You would think that American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson is used to getting scared by now, but she still lets out that infamous blood-curdling scream when caught off guard. The actress stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday to chat about the new season of the hit show, but the host, as always, had a few more tricks up her sleeve. After scaring Sarah by hiding in the closet in her dressing room, Ellen had a man creep up behind her during their interview. But the best part came when a creepy clown, which is a major theme in this season's Cult, popped out of the coffee table. Sarah was so scared that she fell to the floor and grabbed Ellen's legs before hiding under the table. Same, Sarah. Same.

The Ellen DeGeneres ShowSarah PaulsonHumorEllen DeGeneres
