 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Halloween
Need Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas? Look No Further Than Lili Reinhart's Instagram
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More

Selena Gomez Talks About Taylor Swift's Reputation Album

Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album

Selena Gomez recently sat down for an interview with Beats Radio 1 radio host Zane Lowe to discuss her new song, "Wolves," when she was asked if she had heard any of Taylor Swift's upcoming album, Reputation, yet. The "Bad Liar" singer admitted that Taylor did play the album for her and went on to dish her true thoughts about it.

"It's so inspiring," she told the host. "It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way they dictate what they love, whether it's acting or music, and she's one of those people who will continue to do that."

Selena, who has shared many sweet moments with Taylor over the years, said she couldn't be more proud of her BFF. "I obviously love her so much and I want her to do what she does and she's killing it and it's everything you would want and more," Gomez shared. "So, [I'm] very proud, and obviously [a] major fan."

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift invited a few lucky fans to listen to her sixth album. Meanwhile, the rest of the world will just have to wait until Nov. 10 to hear what Taylor has been cooking up in the studio.

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity QuotesSelena GomezTaylor Swift
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Next Coach Campaign Is Here, and It Comes With Great Style Advice
by Sarah Wasilak
Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do Zombie Costume
Taylor Swift
This Creepy, Clever Taylor Swift Costume Is Absolutely Perfect For Halloween
by Laura Marie Meyers
Taylor Swift "Gorgeous" Lyrics
Taylor Swift
The 5 Most Telling References in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," From Calvin Harris to Her Cats
by Laura Marie Meyers
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Taylor Swift
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's British Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook For Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook For Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
by Sen Ayané
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds