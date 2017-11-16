 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Beyoncé Knowles
All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year
Maisie Williams
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Show PDA During Date Night With Maisie Williams

Serena Williams Marries Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

Serena Williams is a married woman! The tennis superstar wed Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in a gorgeous Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday. The star-studded ceremony brought out pals like Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, who were all "expected to dress to the theme," according to ET. A source also told the outlet that upon arrival, the high-profile guests were greeted with "Be Our Guest" while sipping cocktails before the ceremony. Another big part of the nuptials was the couple's 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, who was born in September.

Serena and Alexis announced their engagement in December 2016, and Serena revealed her pregnancy via Snapchat four months later. Ahead of her big day, Serena made her first red carpet appearance since welcoming daughter Alexis at the Glamour Women of the Year awards, where she honored model Gigi Hadid. See Alexis and Serena's sweetest photos so far as we wait for pictures from their gorgeous wedding!

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
Join the conversation
Alexis OhanianCelebrity CouplesSerena WilliamsCelebrity Weddings
Mandy Moore
If There's 1 Thing We Know About Mandy Moore's Wedding Dress, This Is It
by Sarah Wasilak
What Is the Name of Serena Williams's Daughter?
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares a Video of Her Baby Girl and Reveals Her Precious Name!
by Caitlin Gallagher
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at LA Lakers Game 2017
Celebrity Couples
Expectant Parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Cuddle Up For a Sweet Date Night
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Is Michael Barrett?
Anna Faris
4 Things to Know About Anna Faris's New Boyfriend, Michael Barrett
by Monica Sisavat
Serena Williams at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Is Back on the Red Carpet 2 Months After Becoming a Mom
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds