 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum
Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Dudes' Day Out With Tobey and Orlando, and Lord Knows What Happened
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 47  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is just one of those celebrities who gets better with age. Just when you thought he'd never look hotter than he did back in the '80s, he goes and shows back up on your screen with salt and pepper hair and those adorably cool round-frame glasses. If we're being honest, Jeff is quirky-sexy; the 64-year-old has an unconventional hotness that creeps up on you like, say, a giant velociraptor and then hits you hard like, perhaps, an alien mothership would.

Related
This Is What Your Favorite Hotties Looked Like in 1997, Which Was 20 F*cking Years Ago

Whether your crush developed watching him play a sex-obsessed journalist in The Big Chill or turning into a fly in The Fly or you experienced a sexual awakening as he spouted off mathematical theories in Jurassic Park and protected us against a savage extraterrestrial attack in Independence Day, you're not alone (or wrong) for harboring a deep, deep passion for Jeff Goldblum. In fact, please do enjoy a healthy number of photos that will validate and encourage your obsession.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Eye CandyNostalgiaJeff Goldblum
Join The Conversation
Orange Is the New Black
A Tragic Review of What Happens to Poussey in OITNB Season 4
by Ryan Roschke
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Famous Hollywood Murders
Phil Hartman
17 of Hollywood's Most Horrifying Murders
by Caitlin Hacker
Is Puerto Rico Becoming a US State?
Puerto Rico
by Alexandra Repetto
How to Wear White Boots in the Summer
Summer
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds