Ever since she broke onto the scene in 2008, Katy Perry has never shied away from showing off her best assets and flaunting her famous figure. For no particular reason at all, we've rounded up Katy's sexiest moments, both on and off the stage. See them all now — and rock on, Katy!



Katy Perry and Dolly Parton Just Sang a Duet and Now They Need Their Own Variety Show Related