Shailene Woodley Has a Passionate Makeout Session With Her New Man

Shailene Woodley is going public with her new man, rugby player Ben Volavola. After giving us a few glimpses of her blossoming romance on Instagram, the Big Little Lies actress had no qualms giving the Australian-born athlete a sweet kiss as she supported him from the sidelines during a match in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday. A day prior, the pair was spotted packing on the PDA as they had a passionate makeout session outside a local Auckland cafe.

The two reportedly met this Summer in Fiji, where Shailene was filming her new movie Adrift and where Ben plays for the national team. While the actress usually keeps her personal life private, it seems like the two are already getting incredibly close.