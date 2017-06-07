 Skip Nav
Let Shay Mitchell's Dreamy Summer Getaways Serve as Endless Inspiration For Your Next Trip
Let Shay Mitchell's Dreamy Summer Getaways Serve as Endless Inspiration For Your Next Trip

When it comes to Summer getaways, Shay Mitchell knows how to do them right: exotic locations, beautiful scenic shots, pools, cute sunglasses, and, of course, lots of bikinis. While her vacations may not look quite like yours, they're still fun to look at and serve as endless inspiration for your next trip. If the travel bug hasn't hit you already, it will once you see all of Shay's past Summer trips.

A Pretty Little Peek at Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell's Real-Life Friendship

