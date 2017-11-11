Conscious Commerce Wants You to Be Responsible With Your Fashion

"If you were given an iPad of content showing you where everything that you're wearing is coming from, you would either be inspired or discouraged. And if you were discouraged by where things were coming from, you probably wouldn't buy them again."

That's Babs Burchfield on the importance of sustainability in fashion. Together with actress Olivia Wilde, the pair founded Conscious Commerce. The organization now works to help global brands and nonprofits follow sustainable business models. See her share her passion firsthand in the video above!

