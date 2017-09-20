Skeet Ulrich in Dad Mode Will Only Intensify Your Love For Him

 Skip Nav
Skeet Ulrich is well-known for playing Jughead's dad on Riverdale and the psycho killer in Scream, but in real life, he's a huge family man. The 47-year-old actor is loving dad to twins Naiia and Jakob, whom he shares with his ex-wife Georgina Cates. Aside from gushing about his 16-year-olds (and leaving sweet comments on their pages), he isn't shy about posting pictures of his girlfriend Rose Costa's precious little boy, William Luca Costa-Marsden, whom she shares with ex James Marsden. Small world, huh? See even more sweet pictures of Skeet's sweet little family ahead.

