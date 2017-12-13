 Skip Nav
28 Star Wars Premiere Photos That Will Make You Scream Like a Porg
28 Star Wars Premiere Photos That Will Make You Scream Like a Porg

Tuesday night marked the European premiere of the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London following the LA premiere on Saturday, and the mood was electric! A Stormtrooper-lined red carpet made way for a number of ethereal beings, from Prince Harry and Prince William chaperoning BB-8 to John Boyega and the entirety of his family, who looked just as excited as he did. Warm up those vocal chords, because these pictures will no doubt have you screaming like a porg.

Pictured: Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill.
Pictured: John Boyega.
Pictured: Prince William and Prince Harry.
Pictured: John Boyega and his family.
Pictured: Domhnall Gleeson.
Pictured: Rian Johnson and Karina Longworth.
Pictured: Anthony Daniels.
Pictured: Daisy Ridley.
Pictured: Adam Driver.
Pictured: Prince Harry.
Pictured: Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind.
Pictured: Prince William and John Boyega.
Pictured: Anthony Daniels.
Pictured: Daisy Ridley.
Pictured: Kelly Marie Tran.
Pictured: John Boyega.
Pictured: Joonas Suotamo and guest.
Pictured: Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne.
Pictured: Benicio del Toro.
Pictured: Gwendoline Christie.
Pictured: Laura Dern.
Pictured: Domhnall Gleeson.
Pictured: Prince William and Benicio del Toro.
Pictured: Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill.
Pictured: Mark Hamill.
