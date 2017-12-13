28 Star Wars Premiere Photos That Will Make You Scream Like a Porg

Tuesday night marked the European premiere of the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London following the LA premiere on Saturday, and the mood was electric! A Stormtrooper-lined red carpet made way for a number of ethereal beings, from Prince Harry and Prince William chaperoning BB-8 to John Boyega and the entirety of his family, who looked just as excited as he did. Warm up those vocal chords, because these pictures will no doubt have you screaming like a porg.