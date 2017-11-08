24 Photos of Steve McQueen That Will Really Get Your Motor Running

 Skip Nav
Steve McQueen died at the age of 50 on Nov. 7, 1980, after suffering cardiac arrest. The Indiana native made a name for himself starring as the rugged antihero in classic 1960s films like Bullitt, The Great Escape, The Thomas Crown Affair, and The Magnificent Seven; he was dubbed "The King of Cool" thanks to his good looks — That sandy blond hair! Those piercing baby blues! — laid-back attitude, and penchant for doing his own stunts. We're paying homage to Steve McQueen with a look back at his most memorable (and most handsome) photos over the years. Scroll through to see them all now.

