Bask in the Glory of the Stranger Things Kids Singing Motown Songs With James Corden

OK, seriously, is there anything the Stranger Things boys can't do?! The Netflix show's famous foursome — Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Caleb McLaughlin — just teamed up with James Corden to show off their singing chops on The Late Late Show — and, honestly, we're pretty blown away by their talent.

James and the boys first gave us a hilarious glimpse at how their singing group, The Upside Downs, came to be before taking the stage together for a chills-worthy, in-studio performance. Together, they belted out a series of Motown classics, starting with the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back" and ending with The Four Tops' "Reach Out I'll Be There." On a scale of one to 10, their medley is definitely an Eleven. Watch the entire video above, and we can guarantee it'll make you love the Stranger Things kids even more than you did after finishing season two.
