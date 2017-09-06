 Skip Nav
0
The Stranger Things Boys Were the GQ Awards' Most Excited Attendees

Stranger Things picked up the Editor's Special Award at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Tuesday, and three of the show's young cast members made the trip to London to accept the honor. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), and Noah Schnapp (Will) hit the red carpet in their inimitable style, before heading inside to receive the award from Game of Thrones's Natalie Dormer. Now that's a TV mash-up we're happy to see! With the return of the Netflix show imminent (cancel all Halloween plans and prepare for an all-nighter) expect to see a lot more of these adorable boys in the coming weeks! Roll on October . . .

Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo with Natalie Dormer
