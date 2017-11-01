 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears
Halloween
These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

The Talk Hosts and POPSUGAR Discuss Megan Fox Oct. 2017

Megan Fox Looks Back on Being Fired From Transformers: "I Was So Self-Righteous"

In a new interview, Megan Fox reflects on some of her decisions as a young star — and even seems to have a few regrets. I stopped by The Talk to chat with the hosts about Megan's admission. I asked whether any of the women could relate to Megan's unwillingness to say "I'm sorry" . . . and if there's anything, they refuse to apologize for themselves.

Image Source: CBS
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesThe TalkMegan FoxMovies
Entertainment Video
20 Bisexual Celebs Who Are Out and Proud
by Natalie Rivera
Megan Fox Son Wearing a Dress on Instagram
Parenting
Megan Fox's Husband Says "I Don't Care" to People Who Criticize Their Son For Wearing a Dress
by Murphy Moroney
Pictures of Megan Fox's Kids
Celebrity Kids
Fact: Megan Fox's Adorable Sons Will Melt Your Heart in Record Time
by Caitlin Hacker
Megan Fox Gives Birth to Her Third Child 2016
Celebrity Kids
Megan Fox Gives Birth to Her Third Child With Brian Austin Green
by Monica Sisavat
Megan Fox's First Photo Third Child With Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shares the First Photo of Her Photogenic Son Journey
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds