The Talk Hosts and POPSUGAR Discuss Megan Fox Oct. 2017
Megan Fox Looks Back on Being Fired From Transformers: "I Was So Self-Righteous"
In a new interview, Megan Fox reflects on some of her decisions as a young star — and even seems to have a few regrets. I stopped by The Talk to chat with the hosts about Megan's admission. I asked whether any of the women could relate to Megan's unwillingness to say "I'm sorry" . . . and if there's anything, they refuse to apologize for themselves.
