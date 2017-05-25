Taraji P. Henson Looks Like the Long Lost Member of Salt-N-Pepa in This Yearbook Photo

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on May 25, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

We're used to seeing Taraji P. Henson be her fierce as hell self on Empire, but she recently proved that she's been that way for many, many years. The actress posted an unbelievably amazing throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday from her high school days, writing, "#TBT #SeniorPix You couldn't tell her ISH!!! She knew she belonged in #Hollywood right here, she just didn't know how she was getting there but she DREAMED BIG AF!!! #DidntknowIn91betchaknowmeNOW *Diddy voice* 😘💋💋💋" In the snap, Taraji rocks an amazing white jacket, tinted ombre sunglasses, and teased hair. To go along with her caption, her hilariously raised arms basically tell the photographer, "Can you please hurry up? I have things to do, awards to win, ceilings to shatter."