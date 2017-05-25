 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Taraji P. Henson Looks Like the Long Lost Member of Salt-N-Pepa in This Yearbook Photo
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

Taraji P. Henson Throwback Yearbook Photo

Taraji P. Henson Looks Like the Long Lost Member of Salt-N-Pepa in This Yearbook Photo

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

We're used to seeing Taraji P. Henson be her fierce as hell self on Empire, but she recently proved that she's been that way for many, many years. The actress posted an unbelievably amazing throwback photo on Instagram on Thursday from her high school days, writing, "#TBT #SeniorPix You couldn't tell her ISH!!! She knew she belonged in #Hollywood right here, she just didn't know how she was getting there but she DREAMED BIG AF!!! #DidntknowIn91betchaknowmeNOW *Diddy voice* 😘💋💋💋" In the snap, Taraji rocks an amazing white jacket, tinted ombre sunglasses, and teased hair. To go along with her caption, her hilariously raised arms basically tell the photographer, "Can you please hurry up? I have things to do, awards to win, ceilings to shatter."

Join the conversation
NostagiaCelebrity InstagramsTaraji P. HensonHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Oscars
Taraji P. Henson and Jackie Chan Had the Sweetest Reunion on the Oscars Red Carpet
by Terry Carter
Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars With Kids
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Dad's Tattoo For Kids and Late Wife
Mother's Day
by Alessia Santoro
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson Is Full of Wisdom During Her MTV Awards Speech
by Kelsie Gibson
Princess Diana Confronted Camilla Parker Bowles About Affair
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
Best Pictures From the 2017 SAG Awards
Award Season
The Very Best Pictures From the SAG Awards
by Brittney Stephens
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Marriage Facts
The Royals
11 Things You Didn't Know About Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Rita Ora in a Bikini in Cannes May 2017
Rita Ora
by Kelsie Gibson
Funny Kate Middleton Pictures 2017
Kate Middleton
by Caitlin Hacker
Gabrielle Union's Instagram Post About Taraji P. Henson 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Gabrielle Union's Shout-Out to Taraji P. Henson Puts Other #WCW Posts to Shame
by Laura Marie Meyers
Celebrities Who Were Roommates
Celebrity Facts
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds