Tom Holland Surprises Kids in the Hospital by Dressing Up as Spider-Man
Jason Momoa
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years

Tom Holland Visiting Kids in the Hospital as Spider-Man 2017

Tom Holland Surprises Kids in the Hospital by Dressing Up as Spider-Man

Tom Holland channeled his superhero persona during his recent visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor cheered up a few sick patients by signing autographs, taking pictures, and demonstrating how his famous Spidey suit works. Aside from showing off his stunt skills by doing a flip in the hallway, the 20-year-old also shared a cute moment with a young girl as she got visibly starstruck over how cute he was without his mask. Of course, Tom isn't the only celebrity using his star power for good. In March, fellow Marvel superhero Chris Evans took a break from promoting his movie Gifted to go room to room visiting patients.

Spider-Man Homecoming
