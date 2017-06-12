Trends From the 2000s
74 Things You Totally Did as a Teenager in the 2000s
Remember last decade, how you used to quote Mean Girls word for word while talking to your best friend on your Nokia cell phone? You wore low-rise jeans with tiny t-shirts and Rocket Dog sandals and spent your afternoons requesting music videos on TRL and learning the dance moves to "I'm a Slave 4 U." We'll be honest; we still quote Mean Girls and try to copy Britney Spears routines, but we look back on those days with equal parts dreamy nostalgia and sheer horror. We're taking a trip down memory lane with all the best (and worst) things about coming of age in the aughts. So here we go: you know you were a teenager in the 2000s if . . .
Rachel McAdams! They were together for a couple years.
Yes! Exactly. The list is really just through about 2003ish.
Oh man....some of this applies to the late 90s (as in 1997-1999) - I was 17-19 then and this stuff was around, but yeah this goes through the mid-2000s....oh, so true more than I am willing to admit. I had like 15 different cases to dress that Nokia phone with. I remember so much of this like it was yesterday! In reality it was so freakin long ago already! haha
I heard a Nokia ring on the bus today, IT WAS KINDA AMAZING. Also, who is ryan gosling kissing???
I remember all of this, though most of this happened after I graduated high school.
OMGGGG take me back to the simpler times
This is an aamazing list! So much truth
What do you mean "LISTENED" to "where the party at" on repeat? more like still listening.
Hahaha I am dying.
Laughed/cringed through the whole thing! And still not over the Ryan/Rachel or JT/Britney breakups.