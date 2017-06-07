 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Usher Teaches His Adorable Son a Little Thing or 2 About Red Carpet Swagger
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Usher Teaches His Adorable Son a Little Thing or 2 About Red Carpet Swagger

Usher attended the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Gala in NYC on Tuesday night, but it was his son Usher V (aka Cinco) who stole the spotlight. After the singer skipped the One Love Manchester concert to take his 9-year-old to Camp Kudzu (a summer camp for kids living with diabetes), the father-son duo put on their best smiles as they walked the red carpet. While Usher donned black pants and a flashy green shirt, his son looked sharp in a powder-blue tux. The father of two even gave his son a quick lesson in swagger by letting him borrow his shades and showing him how to pose for the cameras. Of course, the sweetest moment had to be when Usher stepped back and admired his little guy from afar. So sweet!

Related
21 Celebrity Dads Who Are Nearly Identical to Their Sons

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity DadsRed CarpetUsher
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ryan Reynolds's Delivery Room Tips For Dads
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds's Tips For New Dads in the Delivery Room Is Hilariously Accurate
by Terry Carter
Cheap Travel Gifts
Travel
by Krista Jones
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain Through the Years
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds