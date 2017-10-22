It's Official: Justin Timberlake Is Performing at the Super Bowl!

 Skip Nav
If you still have "Can't Stop the Feeling" on repeat, we have some good news. On Sunday, Justin Timberlake confirmed the rumors that he will be the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show performer in a hilarious video with Jimmy Fallon. In the clip, Jimmy asks Justin if he has the time, but their bromance banter quickly snowballs into, "I do halftime!"

Justin's return to the Super Bowl stage comes 14 years after his infamous performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. As you might recall, the dad to 2-year-old Silas performed his hit "Rock Your Body" with Janet, but it ended in controversy when Justin accidentally ripped off part of Janet's top, revealing her bare breast underneath. The incident birthed the term "nipplegate" and resulted in the Federal Communications Commission cracking down on new policies regarding TV events, including implementing a five-second broadcast delay during live performances from then on.

Like Lady Gaga last year, the 10-time Grammy winner is in the midst of creating new music. Justin's fifth solo album is in the works, so the Super Bowl halftime show is the perfect opportunity to debut new music. The game is scheduled to take place in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

