Who Is Bryan Randall?
4 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock's Accomplished Boyfriend, Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock has been quietly dating Bryan Randall since August 2015, and it looks like things are getting serious. Although Sandra and Bryan have yet to get engaged, Us Weekly recently reported that the couple are allegedly thinking about secretly tying the knot. Bryan is the first person Sandra has been linked to since she finalized her divorce from Jesse James back in June 2010, and Bryan has never been married, so "it's definitely something he wants." Before things get even more serious, get to know Bryan with these fun facts.
- He's a professional photographer. The 51-year-old runs a successful photography company called Bryan Randall Photography.
- He previously worked as a high-fashion model. In the '90s, Bryan modeled for Harper's Bazaar, Hugo Boss, Saint Laurent, and Vogue Paris. He even appeared with Cindy Crawford in a 2011 issue of Harper's Bazaar Singapore and has worked with Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge.
- He's a dad. Brian has an adult daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship and reportedly wants to have more kids with Sandra. According to Us Weekly, Bryan "has taken on the role of raising the two kids with Sandra and he's talking about wanting more children."
- Sandra isn't the only star he's dated. Bryan previously dated Paris St. John, who is the daughter of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John and boxer Mia St. John. "He is kooky, goofy — he's so funny and very young at heart," Mia told Us Weekly in September 2015. "He's a free spirit. Bryan couldn't care less about money. He could live off the land."
Image Source: Backgrid