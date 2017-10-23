4 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock's Accomplished Boyfriend, Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has been quietly dating Bryan Randall since August 2015, and it looks like things are getting serious. Although Sandra and Bryan have yet to get engaged, Us Weekly recently reported that the couple are allegedly thinking about secretly tying the knot. Bryan is the first person Sandra has been linked to since she finalized her divorce from Jesse James back in June 2010, and Bryan has never been married, so "it's definitely something he wants." Before things get even more serious, get to know Bryan with these fun facts.



Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Pack On the PDA Amid Wedding Rumors Related