 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Amal Clooney's Mom Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Celebrity Kids
It Isn't Halloween Yet, but We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Costumes
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year

Who Is Bryan Randall?

4 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock's Accomplished Boyfriend, Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has been quietly dating Bryan Randall since August 2015, and it looks like things are getting serious. Although Sandra and Bryan have yet to get engaged, Us Weekly recently reported that the couple are allegedly thinking about secretly tying the knot. Bryan is the first person Sandra has been linked to since she finalized her divorce from Jesse James back in June 2010, and Bryan has never been married, so "it's definitely something he wants." Before things get even more serious, get to know Bryan with these fun facts.

Related
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Pack On the PDA Amid Wedding Rumors
  1. He's a professional photographer. The 51-year-old runs a successful photography company called Bryan Randall Photography.
  2. He previously worked as a high-fashion model. In the '90s, Bryan modeled for Harper's Bazaar, Hugo Boss, Saint Laurent, and Vogue Paris. He even appeared with Cindy Crawford in a 2011 issue of Harper's Bazaar Singapore and has worked with Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge.
  3. He's a dad. Brian has an adult daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship and reportedly wants to have more kids with Sandra. According to Us Weekly, Bryan "has taken on the role of raising the two kids with Sandra and he's talking about wanting more children."
  4. Sandra isn't the only star he's dated. Bryan previously dated Paris St. John, who is the daughter of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John and boxer Mia St. John. "He is kooky, goofy — he's so funny and very young at heart," Mia told Us Weekly in September 2015. "He's a free spirit. Bryan couldn't care less about money. He could live off the land."
Image Source: Backgrid
Join the conversation
Bryan RandallCelebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesSandra Bullock
Celebrity Couples
Just Like Their Dance Moves, Maksim and Peta's Halloween Costumes Are Always on Point
by Kelsie Gibson
Sandra Bullock Kissing Bryan Randall in LA October 2017
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall Pack On the PDA Amid Wedding Rumors
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Ryan Gosling Dated?
Celebrity Couples
6 Women Who Have Danced Their Way Into Ryan Gosling's Heart
by Terry Carter
Alex Rodriguez Quotes About His Daughters and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez on the Bond Between His Daughters and Jennifer Lopez: "They Don't Leave Her Side"
by Celia Fernandez
Ocean's Eight Cast
Ocean's 8
The Ocean's Eight Cast Is So Random, It Will Make Your Brain Hurt
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds