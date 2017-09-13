 Skip Nav
7 Photos of Jake Gyllenhaal and the Boston Bombing Survivor He Plays in Stronger

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the biopic Stronger, which follows Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and his road to recovery after losing both of his legs in the 2013 blast. The movie is based on Bauman's memoir of the same name and is already garnering award season buzz for Jake, who has stepped out on a few occasions with the man he portrays — they've been to sporting events, industry panels, and most recently, to the film's red carpet premiere in Boston. See the best photos of Jake and Jeff together, and watch the heartbreaking film Stronger when it hits theaters on Sept. 22.

37 Pictures of Jake That Will Have You Saying "Gyllenhaal-alujah!"

Jeff and Jake threw out the ceremonial first pitch together at a Boston Red Sox game in April 2016.
They were on hand for the Indy 500 in May 2017.
Jeff joined the cast and crew of Stronger for a panel at TIFF in September 2017.
They hit the red carpet together for the movie's TIFF premiere.
Jeff made Jake laugh on stage during a press conference for Stronger at TIFF.
The two were side by side at EW's TIFF event.
Jeff and Jake suited up for Stronger's Boston premiere in September 2017.
