Who Has Norman Reedus Dated?
Norman Reedus May Keep His Love Life Private, but He Definitely Has a Thing For Pretty Women
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Norman Reedus May Keep His Love Life Private, but He Definitely Has a Thing For Pretty Women
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have been going strong for quite a while now, but before she came along, Norman was linked to a handful of models. While the Walking Dead actor usually never comments on his love life, he dated former Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen in 1998 and the two even have a 17-year-old son together. Keep reading to see all the women Norman was linked to before he got together with Diane.
0previous images
-26more images