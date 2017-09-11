 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Celebrates Her Big Movie Premiere With All 6 of Her Kids
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Norman Reedus May Keep His Love Life Private, but He Definitely Has a Thing For Pretty Women

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger have been going strong for quite a while now, but before she came along, Norman was linked to a handful of models. While the Walking Dead actor usually never comments on his love life, he dated former Victoria's Secret Angel Helena Christensen in 1998 and the two even have a 17-year-old son together. Keep reading to see all the women Norman was linked to before he got together with Diane.

Related
14 Times Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln's Bromance Was Too Adorable to Ignore

Helena Christensen
Jarah Mariano
Glenn Lovrich
Cecilia Singley
Diane Kruger
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsNorman ReedusThe Walking DeadCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Breakups
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Friendships
Norman Reedus Pals Around With Kevin Bacon and His Daughter at the Knicks Game
by Quinn Keaney
Norman Reedus at 2017 Critics' Choice Awards Pictures
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus Looked Really Good at the Critics' Choice Awards, It's Just That Simple
by Caitlin Hacker
Gothic Celebrity Weddings
Celebrity Couples
These Celebrity Weddings Were Basically Made For Halloween
by Caitlin Hacker
Norman Reedus in Lady Gaga's "Judas" Music Video
Music
Never Forget That Time Norman Reedus Played Lady Gaga's Lover in a Music Video
by Ryan Roschke
Pictures of Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Together
Celebrity Couples
Together, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Make the Terrific Two
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds