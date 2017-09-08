 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Uh, This Royal Bridesmaid Is Totally Unrecognizable Now
Gabrielle Union
17 Times Gabrielle Union's Bikini Body Made You Question Your Entire Existence

Who Is Pico Alexander?

Who Is Pico Alexander? Let's Take a Moment to Talk About That Hot Guy in Home Again

If you don't know who Pico Alexander is yet, your life is about to change. The 26-year-old actor is making waves in Hollywood thanks to his latest role in Home Again alongside Reese Witherspoon, and we have a feeling you're going to be obsessed with him after this. Not only is he talented, but he's also super easy on the eyes and already has a couple of other projects lined up. Here are five things you should know about him before he blows up.

  1. Pico isn't his real name. Pico was actually born Alexander Jogalla, but his grandfather gave him that nickname as a baby. "My grandfather started jokingly referring to me as Pico when my mom was pregnant with me," he explained to HuffPost in June 2015. "And then when I was born, they wanted to give me a serious name, so they named me Alexander. But nobody ever called me Alexander except for one teacher in sixth grade."
  2. He was born and raised in NYC. Pico studied acting at LaGuardia High School and then went on to attend Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University.
  3. He comes from an artistic family. His mom attended music school in Poland, his dad is a cinematographer, and his grandfather was in actor in Poland — and he also speaks Polish.
  4. You've probably seen him before. He's made appearances on TV shows like Orange Is the New Black, Blue Bloods, and The Carrie Diaries, and also starred in War Machine alongside Brad Pitt.
  5. In case you haven't noticed, he's extremely hot. Sadly, though, he doesn't have an Instagram or a Twitter account.
Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman
Join the conversation
Pico AlexanderHome AgainCelebrity Facts
Join The Conversation
Latina Celebrity
by Celia Fernandez
Who Has Daisy Ridley Dated?
Daisy Ridley
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Bill Skarsgard?
It Movie
Meet Bill Skarsgard, the Guy About to Terrorize You as Pennywise
by Maggie Pehanick
Where Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas?
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
by Brittney Stephens
How Long Was Princess Diana's Walk Down the Aisle?
The Royals
This Fact About Princess Diana's Wedding Day Will Make Any Bride's Stomach Drop
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds