13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?

Almost Like Praying Song

Lin-Manuel Miranda Brought TONS of Latinx Artists Together For Song Benefiting Puerto Rico

Leave it to Lin-Manuel Miranda to bring some of the biggest names in music together. The 37-year-old Hamilton creator rounded up a slew of Latinx artists for an extremely good cause: the song "Almost Like Praying," which is about the devastation in Puerto Rico. It includes vocals from Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Gina Rodriguez, and many more.

In an interview with NPR, Miranda said he incorporated "Maria" from West Side Story because he knew it "would forever have a different connotation on the island as a result of that," and it's his favorite song from the play. He also incorporated the names of 78 Puerto Rican towns into the song lyrics. All of the sales from the track will go to the Hispanic Federation's Hispanic Relief Fund. Listen to it above, and get ready to have it on repeat because it's not just for a good cause — it's really good, period.
