 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tom Cruise Nonchalantly Crashes a Plane Full of Cocaine in the American Made Trailer
Movie Reviews
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
The Real O'Neals
Why Do the Most Inclusive TV Shows Get Canceled?
Game of Thrones
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?

American Made Movie Trailer

Tom Cruise Nonchalantly Crashes a Plane Full of Cocaine in the American Made Trailer

You might be used to seeing Tom Cruise pulling off insane stunts for shady government agencies in the Misson: Impossible franchise, but he's going a decidedly sketchier route in American Made. He stars as Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot recruited by the CIA to deliver illegal drugs and weapons, in this "unbelievable true story." From crashing a plane full of cocaine to being held at gunpoint by angry drug dealers, this looks like yet another chance for Cruise to prove why he's such an iconic action star. The movie, directed by Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman, hits theaters on Sept. 29 and costars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Jesse Plemons, and Jayma Mays.

Join the conversation
American MadeMovie TrailersTom CruiseMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth Both Agree That Wonder Woman Could Kick Thor's Ass
by Quinn Keaney
The Mountain Between Us Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
Idris Elba & Kate Winslet Have Chemistry Even in Survival Mode in The Mountain Between Us Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Tom Cruise Meeting Prince Philip in London March 2017
The Royals
Tom Cruise Mingles With Prince Philip During a Buckingham Palace Reception
by Kelsie Gibson
Summertime Movies From Childhood
Nostalgia
26 Movies That Will Remind You of the Magical Summers of Your Childhood
by Caitlin Hacker
The Mummy Trailer Without Sound
Tom Cruise
I'm Crying Laughing at This Messed-Up Trailer For The Mummy
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds