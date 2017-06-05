Tom Cruise Nonchalantly Crashes a Plane Full of Cocaine in the American Made Trailer

You might be used to seeing Tom Cruise pulling off insane stunts for shady government agencies in the Misson: Impossible franchise, but he's going a decidedly sketchier route in American Made. He stars as Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot recruited by the CIA to deliver illegal drugs and weapons, in this "unbelievable true story." From crashing a plane full of cocaine to being held at gunpoint by angry drug dealers, this looks like yet another chance for Cruise to prove why he's such an iconic action star. The movie, directed by Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman, hits theaters on Sept. 29 and costars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Jesse Plemons, and Jayma Mays.