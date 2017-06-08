Grab Some Headphones and Jam Out to Baby Driver's Phenomenal Soundtrack

If a self-help group for people who can't stop listening to the Baby Driver soundtrack existed, I'd be at every meeting. As you probably know from watching the action flick's amazing trailer, the movie starring Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver named Baby, includes some pretty incredible song choices. From classic hits like Barry White's "Never Gonna Give You Up" and Simon & Garfunkel's "Baby Driver" (duh), to a bass-pounding new track from Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels, and Big Boi, this soundtrack has pretty much everything. The movie doesn't hit theaters until June 28, so in the meantime feel free to keep the songs on repeat (and scroll all the way down to see our Spotify playlist!).



30 Movies That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer Related