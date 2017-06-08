 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Grab Some Headphones and Jam Out to Baby Driver's Phenomenal Soundtrack
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Wonder Woman
All the Reasons Wonder Woman Goes by the Name Diana Prince
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 28  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Grab Some Headphones and Jam Out to Baby Driver's Phenomenal Soundtrack

If a self-help group for people who can't stop listening to the Baby Driver soundtrack existed, I'd be at every meeting. As you probably know from watching the action flick's amazing trailer, the movie starring Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver named Baby, includes some pretty incredible song choices. From classic hits like Barry White's "Never Gonna Give You Up" and Simon & Garfunkel's "Baby Driver" (duh), to a bass-pounding new track from Danger Mouse, Run the Jewels, and Big Boi, this soundtrack has pretty much everything. The movie doesn't hit theaters until June 28, so in the meantime feel free to keep the songs on repeat (and scroll all the way down to see our Spotify playlist!).

Related
30 Movies That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Baby DriverMovie SoundtracksMusicMovies
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan Performance at 2017 CMT Awards
Music
by Quinn Keaney
Daddy Yankee "Manual de Trucos" Zumba Choreography Video
Workouts
by Celia Fernandez
Florida Georgia Line Chainsmokers Perform at 2017 CMT Awards
Music
by Quinn Keaney
Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello's Hey Ma Music Video
Pitbull
It's Here! Watch the Music Video For Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello's "Hey Ma"
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds