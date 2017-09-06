Bad Moms Christmas Trailer: Booze, Nudity, and a Child Saying "Oh My F*cking God"

 Skip Nav
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Rejoice, because Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn are back as Amy, Kiki, and Carla, aka the world's best bad moms. "You know what makes Christmas so special? Moms," Kunis says in a (very accurate) voice-over for the first Bad Moms Christmas trailer. "Moms working their asses off, cooking, wrapping, decorating, and shopping." That's right — the moms are still boozing it up (in a mall food court, no less) and venting about their families, only this time it's during the holidays, and they're all about to get a stressful visit from their own mothers (played by Susan Sarandon and Christine Baranski, god bless). The raunchy comedy doesn't come out until Nov. 3, so in the meantime, check out the trailer above!

A Bad Moms ChristmasMovie TrailersMila KunisKristen BellMovies
