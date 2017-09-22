 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Star Wars
So Many Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pictures Have Been Revealed

Benedict Cumberbatch on Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who

Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"

Back in July, the BBC officially announced that Jodie Whittaker would be the latest star of Doctor Who. Following the incredible news, the English actress delivered a powerful message for devoted Whovians and show newbies alike, while the BBC quickly put doubters to shame with pure Doctor Who knowledge — and it looks like we're not the only people excited by the idea of finally having a female Doctor.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about the casting choice, saying that he was thrilled. "It's an alien — why can't it be a woman? Why can't it be any gender? I think she's an extraordinary actress and we're lucky culturally to have got her to agree to do it," he said. "Just go for it — let's see what happens." And as for the idea of getting a female Sherlock Holmes, the dramatic actor was also up for it. "Why not? I don't care. Sherlockina — it's coming to you soon."

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Jodie WhittakerBenedict CumberbatchCelebrity QuotesDoctor WhoTV
Join The Conversation
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Completely Lose It During This Skit With Jimmy Fallon
by Maggie Pehanick
Doctor Who Beauty Products
Geek Culture
Allons-y! 27 Doctor Who-Inspired Beauty Products Any Companion Would Love
by Sarah Siegel
Doctor Who Couples Costumes
Geek Culture
28 Doctor Who Costume Ideas For Couples That Are Fantastic
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Doctor Who Costumes
Geek Culture
27 Wonderful Doctor Who Costume Ideas For Whovians
by Nicole Nguyen
Who Plays Dormammu in Doctor Strange?
Benedict Cumberbatch
We Didn't See This Doctor Strange Easter Egg Coming Even a Little Bit
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds