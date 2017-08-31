 Skip Nav
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall

If there's one thing we can say for sure, it's that Summer always comes to an end way too quickly. The good news, though, is that along with leather jackets and knee-high boots come some of the most highly anticipated books of the year. From Jennifer Egan to Matthew Weiner (yes, that Matthew Weiner), and from the prequel to Practical Magic to Hillary Clinton's memoir about the election, there's something to look forward to for every single kind of reader.

So, without further ado: ahead, you'll find the 25 best books landing in stores this Fall. And honestly, these books are all so good that we'd recommend them no matter what your favorite genre may be.

Sing, Unburied, Sing
The Golden House
Dinner at the Center of the Earth
Sourdough
Forest Dark
Little Fires Everywhere
What Happened
The Origin of Others
The Ninth Hour
Autonomous
Five Carat Soul
Manhattan Beach
Fresh Complaint
We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy
Her Body and Other Parties
Ferocity
The Rules of Magic
Uncommon Type
Vacationland
Heather, the Totality
Here We Are Now
Future Home of the Living God
Mean
The Immortalists
Red Clocks
