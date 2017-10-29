 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
The 19 Best Horror Movies of the 2000s

The decade of the '00s birthed a lot of epic horror movies — many of which were the most brutally gory movies we've ever seen. A lot changed from the scream-fests of the '80s to the slashers of the '90s. Movies weren't worth seeing in the '00s if they didn't turn your stomach a little or make you flinch a lot. Here are the best horror movies that made us jump, gag, and snicker — all released between 2000 and 2009.

American Psycho (2000)
Battle Royale (2000)
The Others (2001)
The Ring (2002)
28 Days Later (2002)
Haute Tension, aka High Tension (2003)
Saw (2004)
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
The Descent (2005)
Hostel (2005)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Orphanage (2007)
The Mist (2007)
Grindhouse (2007)
Paranormal Activity (2007)
Funny Games (2007)
Let The Right One In (2008)
The Strangers (2008)
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
Latest Entertainment
