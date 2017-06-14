YA Books You'll Love No Matter Your Age

If the Summer is making you wistful, why not channel that nostalgia into your seasonal reading list with a few YA books? We're taking a look at some of the best YA books of all time. With a mix of timeless coming-of-age novels, must-read sci-fi books, and contemporary classics, here is a range of sweet, funny, and inspiring reads you can bring to the beach and beyond. Take a look at these must-read YA books, old and new!