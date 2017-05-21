Billboard Music Awards Winners 2017
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
The Billboard Music Awards is bringing together the industry's hottest talent, but who will walk home with the most wins? Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd are all up for multiple awards, including the night's biggest honor: top artist. Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens are hosting the show, which is airing live from Las Vegas. Luckily for us, what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas if it's televised. A number of winners were announced before the show, and Beyoncé and Drake are raking in the wins. Take a look!
TOP ARTIST
TOP NEW ARTIST
BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
TOP MALE ARTIST
TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé
TOP DUO/GROUP
Twenty One Pilots
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake
TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
Drake
TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Drake
TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots
TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
Drake
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
TOP TOURING ARTIST
Beyoncé
TOP R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé
TOP R&B TOUR
Beyoncé
TOP RAP ARTIST
Drake
TOP RAP TOUR
Drake
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
TOP COUNTRY TOUR
Kenny Chesney
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots
TOP ROCK TOUR
Coldplay
TOP LATIN ARTIST
Juan Gabriel
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Lauren Daigle
TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
Kirk Franklin
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
TOP SOUNDTRACK/CAST ALBUM
Hamilton
TOP R&B ALBUM
Lemonade, Beyoncé
TOP RAP ALBUM
Views, Drake
TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
TOP ROCK ALBUM
Hardwired . . . To Self-Destruct, Metallica
TOP LATIN ALBUM
Los Dúo 2, Juan Gabriel
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Brave Enough, Lindsay Stirling
TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
How Can It Be, Lauren Daigle
TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
One Way Tamela Mann
TOP HOT 100 SONG
TOP SELLING SONG
"Can't Stop That Feeling!" by Justin Bieber
TOP RADIO SONG
"Can't Stop That Feeling!" by Justin Bieber
TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla
TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)
"Panda" by Desiigner
TOP COLLABORATION
TOP R&B SONG
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla
TOP R&B COLLABORATION
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla
TOP RAP SONG
"Panda" by Desiigner
TOP RAP COLLABORATION
"Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmund feat. Gucci Mane
TOP COUNTRY SONG
TOP COUNTRY COLLABORATION
"Setting the World on Fire" by Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk
TOP ROCK SONG
"Heathens" by Twenty One Pilots
TOP LATIN SONG
"Hasta El Amanecer" by Nicky Jam
TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
"Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and The Scott Family
TOP GOSPEL SONG
"Made a Way" by Travis Greene