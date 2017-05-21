 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!
Music
24 Fire Tracks You've Heard on the Final Season of Pretty Little Liars
Alien Covenant
The Bleak, Bloody Ending of Alien: Covenant

Billboard Music Awards Winners 2017

Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

The Billboard Music Awards is bringing together the industry's hottest talent, but who will walk home with the most wins? Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd are all up for multiple awards, including the night's biggest honor: top artist. Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens are hosting the show, which is airing live from Las Vegas. Luckily for us, what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas if it's televised. A number of winners were announced before the show, and Beyoncé and Drake are raking in the wins. Take a look!

TOP ARTIST

TOP NEW ARTIST

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

TOP MALE ARTIST

TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé

TOP DUO/GROUP
Twenty One Pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
Drake

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Drake

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
Drake

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST

TOP TOURING ARTIST
Beyoncé

TOP R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé

TOP R&B TOUR
Beyoncé

TOP RAP ARTIST
Drake

TOP RAP TOUR
Drake

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST

TOP COUNTRY TOUR
Kenny Chesney

TOP ROCK ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots

TOP ROCK TOUR
Coldplay

TOP LATIN ARTIST
Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
Kirk Franklin

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

TOP SOUNDTRACK/CAST ALBUM
Hamilton

TOP R&B ALBUM
Lemonade, Beyoncé

TOP RAP ALBUM
Views, Drake

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM

TOP ROCK ALBUM
Hardwired . . . To Self-Destruct, Metallica

TOP LATIN ALBUM
Los Dúo 2, Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Brave Enough, Lindsay Stirling

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
How Can It Be, Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
One Way Tamela Mann

TOP HOT 100 SONG

TOP SELLING SONG
"Can't Stop That Feeling!" by Justin Bieber

TOP RADIO SONG
"Can't Stop That Feeling!" by Justin Bieber

TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)
"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP COLLABORATION

TOP R&B SONG
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP R&B COLLABORATION
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP RAP SONG
"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP RAP COLLABORATION
"Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmund feat. Gucci Mane

TOP COUNTRY SONG

TOP COUNTRY COLLABORATION
"Setting the World on Fire" by Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk

TOP ROCK SONG
"Heathens" by Twenty One Pilots

TOP LATIN SONG
"Hasta El Amanecer" by Nicky Jam

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
"Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and The Scott Family

TOP GOSPEL SONG
"Made a Way" by Travis Greene

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsMusic
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
FYI, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Extremely Intense Eye Contact When They Perform Together
by Caitlin Hacker
Chrissy Metz Latex Dress at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
Chrissy Metz Fires Back at Critics Over Her Smokin’ Hot Red Latex Dress
by Perri Konecky
Celebrity Tattoos Red Carpet 2017
Oscars
Can You Spot These Beautiful Celebrity Tattoos From the MTV Movie Awards?
by Lauren Levinson
Celebrity Style
We Matched a Kardashian Outfit to Every Astrology Sign — See What You'd Wear
by Marina Liao
Katherine Langford Beauty 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford Looks Hauntingly Beautiful at the MTV Movie Awards
by Sarah Siegel
Kesha's Performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2016
Kesha
Kesha's Beautiful Billboard Music Awards Performance Will Overwhelm You Emotionally
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton Wears See by Chloe Dress
Kate Middleton
When the Sunlight Hits Kate Middleton's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful
by Marina Liao
Zendaya Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards
Zendaya
Zendaya Channels Jackie O With Her Chic Hair at the MTV Movie Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Pink Performs at the Billboard Music Awards 2016 | Video
Pink
Pink's Performance at the Billboard Music Awards Is, Fittingly, Just Like Fire
by Caitlin Hacker
Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Dresses 2016
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Should Award Shows Stop Categorizing by Gender?
Award Season
Hey, Maybe Gender-Neutral Awards Aren't Such a Stellar Idea After All
by Ryan Roschke
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds