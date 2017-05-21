Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

The Billboard Music Awards is bringing together the industry's hottest talent, but who will walk home with the most wins? Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd are all up for multiple awards, including the night's biggest honor: top artist. Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens are hosting the show, which is airing live from Las Vegas. Luckily for us, what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas if it's televised. A number of winners were announced before the show, and Beyoncé and Drake are raking in the wins. Take a look!

TOP ARTIST

TOP NEW ARTIST

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

TOP MALE ARTIST

TOP FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

TOP DUO/GROUP

Twenty One Pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST

Drake

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST

Drake

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST

Drake

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST

Twenty One Pilots

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST

Drake

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST

TOP TOURING ARTIST

Beyoncé

TOP R&B ARTIST

Beyoncé

TOP R&B TOUR

Beyoncé

TOP RAP ARTIST

Drake

TOP RAP TOUR

Drake

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST

TOP COUNTRY TOUR

Kenny Chesney

TOP ROCK ARTIST

Twenty One Pilots

TOP ROCK TOUR

Coldplay

TOP LATIN ARTIST

Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

The Chainsmokers

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST

Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST

Kirk Franklin

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM

TOP SOUNDTRACK/CAST ALBUM

Hamilton

TOP R&B ALBUM

Lemonade, Beyoncé

TOP RAP ALBUM

Views, Drake

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM

TOP ROCK ALBUM

Hardwired . . . To Self-Destruct, Metallica

TOP LATIN ALBUM

Los Dúo 2, Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Brave Enough, Lindsay Stirling

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM

How Can It Be, Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM

One Way Tamela Mann

TOP HOT 100 SONG

TOP SELLING SONG

"Can't Stop That Feeling!" by Justin Bieber

TOP RADIO SONG

"Can't Stop That Feeling!" by Justin Bieber

TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)

"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)

"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP COLLABORATION

TOP R&B SONG

"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP R&B COLLABORATION

"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP RAP SONG

"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP RAP COLLABORATION

"Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmund feat. Gucci Mane

TOP COUNTRY SONG

TOP COUNTRY COLLABORATION

"Setting the World on Fire" by Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk

TOP ROCK SONG

"Heathens" by Twenty One Pilots

TOP LATIN SONG

"Hasta El Amanecer" by Nicky Jam

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG

"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG

"Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and The Scott Family

TOP GOSPEL SONG

"Made a Way" by Travis Greene