Bohemian Rhapsody: 6 Exciting New Details About Bryan Singer's Freddie Mercury Biopic

The long-awaited biopic about the life and death of iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is officially a go. Although the film, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, initially had Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen attached, it has landed a new star and also cast the rest of the Queen band members (as well as one iconic comedic star). From the exciting casting announcements to the premiere date, here's everything we know about Bohemian Rhapsody so far.