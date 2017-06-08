 Skip Nav
Britney Spears "Toxic" Without Auto-Tune

Here's What Britney Spears's "Toxic" Sounds Like Without Auto-Tune

Britney Spears's "Toxic" is an iconic pop song with an even more iconic music video — but what if you stripped away the Auto-Tune? This week, unedited audio of the hit 2003 song has gone viral, with Britney's breathy vocals hitting all the right notes. Listen to the clip above to hear the unedited version of the song, which continues to inspire die-hard fans and flight attendants alike. May this serve as a friendly reminder of why Britney Spears is truly a pop queen and we are all blessed.

Viral VideosMusicBritney Spears
