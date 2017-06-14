33 Movie Moments That Made You Want to Go to Camp

Whether you were a Summer-camp regular or just daydreamed about going, nothing makes camp look cooler than the movies. Thanks to silver-screen hits like The Parent Trap, Wet Hot American Summer, Camp Nowhere, and more, we grew up wishing for camp adventures of our own. Now, of course, these moments from movies set at camp inspire plenty of nostalgia for what was and what could have been. To mark the start of the season, relive all your Summer-camp daydreams with these memorable movie GIFs.