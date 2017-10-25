 Skip Nav
The Captain Marvel Movie Might Have Found Its Villain

Wonder Woman isn't the only kickass female superhero in town. It was officially announced at Comic-Con in 2016 that Brie Larson had been cast as the lead in Captain Marvel, a new stand-alone film from the titular studio and its first foray into a female-led superhero project. While we don't know a ton about the upcoming film just yet, we do have a few key details. Here's what you need to know!

Specifically, She'll Be Playing Carol Danvers
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Will Make an Appearance
The Production Team
The Story
Ben Mendelsohn Is in Talks to Play a Villain
The Title Treatment
The Release Date
