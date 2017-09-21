Prepare to Be Charmed By These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25

There is no such thing as Harry Potter season, because true fans know that it's year-round for the rest of eternity. We're not joking, people. If you have a Hogwarts-lover in your life, we have found some fun gifts that are perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just because. What makes them even more enticing is that they're all under $25, so no magic is needed in order to afford these cool presents. Take a look at all the charming mugs, jewelry, shirts, accessories, and more. They'll get you so nostalgic that you'll want to read the book series all over again.