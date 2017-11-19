Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps

Whenever Christina Aguilera takes the stage, you know it's going to be good. On Sunday night, the singer paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston as she performed hits from The Bodyguard during the American Music Awards. Aside from honoring the music legend, she also showed off her powerhouse voice as she belted out the lyrics to "I Will Always Love You" and "I'm Every Woman" among other Houston classics. We still have chills. We have a feeling Houston would be proud of her performance.