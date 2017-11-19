 Skip Nav
Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards — So Far!
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance
Holiday Entertainment
19 Holiday Movies You Can Stream on Netflix

Christina Aguilera's 2017 American Music Awards Performance

Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps

Whenever Christina Aguilera takes the stage, you know it's going to be good. On Sunday night, the singer paid tribute to the late Whitney Houston as she performed hits from The Bodyguard during the American Music Awards. Aside from honoring the music legend, she also showed off her powerhouse voice as she belted out the lyrics to "I Will Always Love You" and "I'm Every Woman" among other Houston classics. We still have chills. We have a feeling Houston would be proud of her performance.

Latina CelebrityAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusicWhitney HoustonChristina AguileraTV
