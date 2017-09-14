 Skip Nav
Award Season
Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
Fall
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte
American Horror Story Cult
34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Made Us Hyperventilate
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Movies You Can Stream on Amazon Prime to Kick Off Your Holidays Early

Amazon has thousands of holiday films to queue, but for many of them, you have to rent or purchase in order to watch. However, some movies come included with your Amazon Prime membership — and we're here to help you find the best ones. From well-known flicks like Miracle on 34th Street and Scrooged to some obscure gems like The Wizard's Christmas and Jingle Hell, there's a little something for every member of the family.

Related
'90s Movies That Will Bring Back the Magic of Your Childhood Holidays

Jingle All the Way
The 12 Dogs of Christmas
A Christmas Carol
Christmas Classics Vol. 1
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
Christmas in Wonderland
A Dog For Christmas
A Frozen Christmas
If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie
Jingle Hell
Jack Frost
The Miracle on 34th Street
Shadow Island Mysteries: The Last Christmas
The Wizard's Christmas
Scrooged
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday EntertainmentAmazon PrimeHolidayMovies
Join The Conversation
Holiday Entertainment
You Are Not Ready For the Amount of Cuteness in Cruz Beckham's Christmas Music Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Party Like It's 1999 Playlist
Holiday Entertainment
Ring In the New Year Like It's 1999 With This Throwback Playlist
by Kelsie Gibson
The Office Holiday Episodes
Steve Carell
15 Quotes From The Office's Christmas Episodes to Use This Holiday Season
by Maggie Pehanick
Holiday Movies Streaming Online in 2016
Holiday Entertainment
27 Holiday Movies You Can Stream on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and HBO Now
by Maggie Pehanick
Weight-Loss Tip From Autumn Calabrese
Diet Tips
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds