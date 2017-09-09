Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance

In a wedding music rut? We can certainly help you with that! We have tons of suggestions for what to play on your big day, but if you're a country gal (or guy), you know there's only one genre that will do. We already gave you the greatest country songs for a father-daughter dance, but what about your first dance with your new husband or wife? Here are over 50 choices from Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and more country legends.