Donald Glover Just Became the First Black Person to Win This Category at the Emmys

Donald Glover took home the Emmy for outstanding directing in a comedy series for Atlanta on Sunday night. While the honor is a huge feat in itself, what you may not realize is that Donald just made history by becoming the first black person to win in that category.

During his speech, Donald gave his family and director Hiro Murai a sweet shout-out, saying, "This really belongs to Hiro Murai. He taught me everything about directing. He had the eye for this show and he's just amazing. I really want to give this to Hiro and just say, 'I love you and thank you for being my best friend.'" Watch his speech above now.

