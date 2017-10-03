 Skip Nav
Netflix
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Music
19 Iconic Tom Petty Songs to Listen to Right Now
Friends
30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week

Dwayne Johnson's Moana Character Inspired by His Grandfather

You Probably Missed This Heartwarming Detail About Dwayne Johnson's Moana Character

Image Source: Everett Collection

By now, you've probably watched Moana a dozen times, but you might not know about the heartfelt connection Dwayne Johnson shares with his character, Maui. As it turns out, Maui was actually inspired by Johnson's real-life grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Peter Maivia. Johnson revealed the fun tidbit on Twitter on Tuesday after a fan pointed out the resemblance between Maui and Maivia. "A lil' @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's sweet family connection just makes Moana that much more inspiring and beautiful.

Join the conversation
MoanaCelebrity FamiliesDwayne JohnsonMovies
Join The Conversation
Dwayne Johnson
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne Johnson's Shirtless Movie Pictures
Dwayne Johnson
9 Times Dwayne Johnson Graced the Screen With His Shirtless, Baby-Oiled Body
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson 2020 Election Committee
Dwayne Johnson
Yes, Someone Has Actually Formed an Election Campaign Committee For Dwayne Johnson
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dwayne Johnson With Beard Pictures
Dwayne Johnson
Don't Let Trump's Tweets Distract You From Dwayne Johnson's New Salt and Pepper Beard
by Brittney Stephens
Boy Saves Brother From Drowning by Copying Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Hangs Out With a Young Fan Who Saved His Brother From Drowning
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds