You Probably Missed This Heartwarming Detail About Dwayne Johnson's Moana Character

By now, you've probably watched Moana a dozen times, but you might not know about the heartfelt connection Dwayne Johnson shares with his character, Maui. As it turns out, Maui was actually inspired by Johnson's real-life grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Peter Maivia. Johnson revealed the fun tidbit on Twitter on Tuesday after a fan pointed out the resemblance between Maui and Maivia. "A lil' @Disney gem of a secret, my character Maui was partly inspired by my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa. #grateful," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's sweet family connection just makes Moana that much more inspiring and beautiful.