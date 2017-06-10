 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Wedding Music: 60 Father-Daughter Dance Songs
Summer
The Most Memorable Movie Beach Scenes
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
Zack Snyder
2 of Your Favorite Characters From Wonder Woman Will Be Back For Justice League
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 62  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Wedding Music: 60 Father-Daughter Dance Songs

With wedding season here, we're giving you inspiration for the big day, because planning is fun! We've given you over 100 first dance songs and a guide to wedding music, and this time, we're giving you ideas for the father-daughter dance. It's not the easiest one to pick, but we're hoping that you'll be able to find the perfect one for you among our 50+ suggestions.

Related
Wedding Music Ideas: 100 Songs For Your First Dance

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Wedding MusicMusicWedding
Join The Conversation
Tolani14606509 Tolani14606509 2 years

mmm. A lot of these are really cheesy and cliche. "Your Joy" by Chrisette Michele?? "Daughters" by John Mayer???? "Hold You in My Arms" Ray Lamontagne???? I mean it doesn't have to be a pop song but it also doesn't have to be one we've heard at weddings a million times over.

Alicebarakad Alicebarakad 4 years
I love the song. http://tinyurl.com/ccdzfcs♥♥♥ I have still remember that when I was 16 years old my uncle dance with another song now I am thinking that If this Song Is available at that moment, Then what to say, Well Love this Song
Alicebarakad Alicebarakad 4 years
I love the song. http://tinyurl.com/ccdzfcs♥♥♥ I have still remember that when I was 16 years old my uncle dance with another song now I am thinking that If this Song Is available at that moment, Then what to say, Well Love this Song
Alicebarakad Alicebarakad 4 years
<a href="www.nicesong.com">nice Song</a>
Alicebarakad Alicebarakad 4 years
I love the song. I have still remember that when I was 16 years old my uncle dance with another song now I am thinking that If this Song Is available at that moment, Then what to say, Well Love this Song
tempest26 tempest26 5 years
Yeah, not sure about Adele.   My favorite is "Gracie" by Ben Folds.
Red77 Red77 5 years
Some of these songs are completely wrong for the Father / Daughter Dance.   
Assistant-Community-Manager Assistant-Community-Manager 5 years
These are so sweet and would help create such a special moment.  Excuse me while I listen to all of these on spotify and tear up...
Music
by Celia Fernandez
Number One Summer Songs Through the Years
Nostalgia
by Quinn Keaney
The Clooney Twins' Luxurious NYC Lifestyle
Amal Clooney
by Maggie Winterfeldt
What Happens to Poussey on Orange Is the New Black?
Orange Is the New Black
by Ryan Roschke
'90s Products
Nostalgia
13 Products That Will Give All '90s Girls Major Nostalgia
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds