Owen Wilson and Ed Helms Go on the Father of All Road Trips in Their New Comedy

A movie where Owen Wilson and Ed Helms play brothers? Sign us up. The pair has joined forces on Father Figures, a comedy that follows fraternal twins Kyle and Peter on their journey to find their real dad, since it turns out their mom (Glenn Close) has been lying about it for their entire lives. They take off across the country to narrow down the possibilities — which include Terry Bradshaw (playing himself), J.K. Simmons, and Christopher Walken, among others — resulting in one hell of a road trip. Check out the trailer above before the movie hits theaters on Dec. 22.