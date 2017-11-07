Fan-Favorite Alfonso Ribeiro Returns to DWTS to Jive With Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson had a little extra help for their jive during Dancing With the Stars on Monday. During the show's special trio night, the pair was joined by Carson's former partner, Alfonso Ribeiro, with whom she won season 19. Not only was their performance full of energy, but they even gave a cute nod to Ribeiro's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character by doing the Carlton dance. Needless to say, fans were shocked when the trio didn't get a perfect score.