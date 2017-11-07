 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
American Idol
Set Your DVRs! The American Idol Reboot Finally Has a Premiere Date

Frankie Muniz and Alfonso Ribeiro on Dancing With the Stars

Fan-Favorite Alfonso Ribeiro Returns to DWTS to Jive With Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson had a little extra help for their jive during Dancing With the Stars on Monday. During the show's special trio night, the pair was joined by Carson's former partner, Alfonso Ribeiro, with whom she won season 19. Not only was their performance full of energy, but they even gave a cute nod to Ribeiro's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character by doing the Carlton dance. Needless to say, fans were shocked when the trio didn't get a perfect score.

Join the conversation
Frankie MunizAlfonso RibeiroDancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu Are the Musical Duo We Never Knew We Needed on DWTS
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Season 25?
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars: Find Out Who Got Eliminated
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Has Won Dancing With the Stars?
Fall TV
All 24 Celebrities Who Have Won Dancing With the Stars
by Kelsie Gibson
Sasha Pieterse The Little Mermaid on Dancing With the Stars
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse Performs a Sultry Little Mermaid Routine on DWTS Before Getting Eliminated
by Kelsie Gibson
Frankie Muniz on Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Premiere
Frankie Muniz
Frankie Muniz's DWTS Performance Will Remind You Why He Was Your Childhood Crush
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds