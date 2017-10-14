 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Future Man TV Show Trailer

Josh Hutcherson Leaves Panem Behind For Seth Rogen's Show About "Time Travel and STDs"

I'm trying to think of a succinct way of describing the plot of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's new TV show, Future Man, starring Josh Hutcherson, and this is all I've got: Hutcherson is a janitor at a lab and ends up traveling back in time with two warriors from the future (who are also somehow in a video game he plays?) to stop his boss at the lab from ever getting herpes. Because the herpes cure his boss eventually discovers goes on to destroy mankind. Mmhmm.

As, um, out there as it sounds, the trailer is pretty promising. Not only that, but the cast is killer: Hutcherson, Ed Begley Jr., Happy Endings's Eliza Coupe, Preacher's Derek Wilson, and more. To celebrate the release of the trailer at New York Comic-Con, Rogen tweeted, "Here's the trailer for FUTURE MAN, our new TV show about time travel and saving the world and also STD's!" Honestly, that's a TV show tagline I can get behind.

All episodes of Future Man drop on Hulu on Nov. 14.

Join the conversation
Future ManJosh HutchersonSeth RogenTV
Late Night Highlights
Seth Rogen Channels Drake During His Lip Sync Battle Against Jimmy Fallon
by Caitlin Hacker
The Hunger Games Peeta GIFs
Josh Hutcherson
20 Times You Were Totally on Team Peeta
by Maggie Panos
Rob Schneider Blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter
Seth Rogen
Rob Schneider Blocked Seth Rogen on Twitter
by Monica Sisavat
The Disaster Artist Trailer
Movie Trailers
James Franco's Movie About the Worst Movie Ever Made Actually Looks Pretty Hilarious
by Quinn Keaney
Seth Rogen Talks About Orlando Bloom's Penis on WWHL 2016
Late Night Highlights
Seth Rogen, Like Everyone Else, Was Pretty Psyched About Seeing Orlando Bloom's Penis
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds